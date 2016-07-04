Lawsuit: Utility misled company into building $100M pipeline - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lawsuit: Utility misled company into building $100M pipeline

(Photo source: WLOX News) (Photo source: WLOX News)
JACKSON, MS (AP) -

A company has sued Mississippi Power Co., alleging the utility misled it into building a $100 million pipeline.

Treetop Midstream Services had planned to buy carbon dioxide from the $6.7 billion Kemper County power plant, pumping it underground to push up oil from an affiliate's oil fields.

Treetop sued June 9 in Georgia after Mississippi Power canceled its contract to buy carbon dioxide, claiming the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. left Treetop with a "pipeline to nowhere."

Treetop says Mississippi Power concealing Kemper construction delays. The $6.7 billion plant is running more than two years behind schedule. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Southern Co. over what the utility's told investors about Kemper.

Mississippi Power spokeswoman Cindy Duvall said Friday the company believes the lawsuit is without merit.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly