Lawsuit: Utility misled company into building $100M pipeline

A company has sued Mississippi Power Co., alleging the utility misled it into building a $100 million pipeline.

Treetop Midstream Services had planned to buy carbon dioxide from the $6.7 billion Kemper County power plant, pumping it underground to push up oil from an affiliate's oil fields.

Treetop sued June 9 in Georgia after Mississippi Power canceled its contract to buy carbon dioxide, claiming the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. left Treetop with a "pipeline to nowhere."

Treetop says Mississippi Power concealing Kemper construction delays. The $6.7 billion plant is running more than two years behind schedule. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Southern Co. over what the utility's told investors about Kemper.

Mississippi Power spokeswoman Cindy Duvall said Friday the company believes the lawsuit is without merit.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.