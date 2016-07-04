Early birds get the best beach spots for Independence Day

Even if you didn't get the perfect spot on the beach, there are still plenty of events to enjoy on this Fourth of July. To find out more, just go head over to GulfCoastWeekend.com. (Photo source: WLOX)

When it comes to enjoying Independence Day, many people set up camp on the beach. To get that perfect spot, several of these people get their Fourth of July started before the sun comes up. (Photo source: WLOX)

The early morning sun was just meeting the white sand, lighting the scene for those who had been at it for hours already.

"I think that there should be a lot of crowds out here today because I hear the fireworks are spectacular," said Angelia Hudson, as she and her friends were wrapping up a weekend trip to the beach.

Apparently the reputation of the night's shows had spread, because tents were popping up all over the beaches before the sand even had time to warm up.

"They have such a crowd every year. Especially on holidays. We tried to get out here early and get set up so we would have a spot," said Willie Huderson as he was setting up his tent.

For some people, the perfect spot was close to the water's edge. For others, it was the shade that made the pick. And they had to be up early to make sure they could snag it before anybody else did.

"I've been up since five o'clock this morning getting ready. Packing ice, packing food and the grill," said Brandon Stephen.

Stephen and his friend, Justin Paul, were glad to be setting up in what was a no-firework zone for the first year in Biloxi. And even though their setup wasn't the fanciest, they were glad to have a good spot.

"We try to beat the wind, beat the traffic, and beat the people, and get a good spot to watch the show," said Paul.

Right next to them, Randy Keillor had also been up since five setting up his area in hopes that the fireworks would be in the same location that they've been before.

"They did shoot them off right over there last year, so we'll be in the perfect spot to see them," said Keillor.

Even if you didn't get the perfect spot on the beach, there are still plenty of events to enjoy on this Fourth of July. To find out more, just go head over to GulfCoastWeekend.com and click on fireworks shows.

