TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 all clear following motorcycle accident near Menge Ave

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident on I-10 Monday afternoon near mile marker 23. Westbound traffic was backed up as emergency crews arrived, and closed one lane of the interstate near the accident scene. Officials say traffic in the area has returned to normal.

The injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Witnesses said two people were holding a sheet over the cyclist to shield him or her from the sun until an ambulance arrived.

