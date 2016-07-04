WATCH NOW ON GMM: 4th of July fun planned across South Mississip - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH NOW ON GMM: 4th of July fun planned across South Mississippi

South Mississippians are gearing for all the 4th of July festivities. From baseball games to fireworks, there is a lot going on today on the gulf coast. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi right now to find out what is happening in your city.

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says it is going to be a hot 4th of July with temperatures in the mid 90s. Catch his full forecast right now on GMM. >> http://shout.lt/1n28

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

