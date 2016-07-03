Cabana Beach to give away free BBQ to Gulfport residents

Bates says the giving away BBQ is his way of giving back. (Photo source: WLOX News)

In an effort to give back to the community that once gave so much to him, Cabana Beach Bar and Grill owner Glen Bates is giving away food Monday night.

Bates will be offering Gulfport residents free BBQ after the Courthouse Rd. fireworks on July 4.

Bates himself was once a homeless man who used to sleep on the shores of the beach. He was able to work several odd jobs before becoming a bar owner.

"We'll do some things for anyone that wants to come and sit down and the pool, and enjoy themselves and have a cocktail," said Bates. "But for this Fourth of July, I want everyone to at least be able to do something."

The Cabana Beach Bar and Grill is located at 315 Courthouse Rd., and will be open around 6 p.m.

