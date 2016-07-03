Families flock to splash pads to beat the heat

The three-day weekend brought families to the wet playgrounds to have outdoor fun, despite hot summer temperatures. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The day before the holiday, splash pads on the Coast were packed with people trying to cool off from the heat.

Mary Minor is visiting her granddaughter on the Coast, and brought her to the Biloxi splash pad on Saturday.

"She loves the splash pads, and so we had been to the one in Ocean Springs. She said she really liked the one at Cadet, so we came up today to give mom a break and get out of the house for a while," said Minor.

The Coast's newest splash pad in Gautier opened during the holiday weekend.

