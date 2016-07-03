Families flock to splash pads to beat the heat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Families flock to splash pads to beat the heat

The three-day weekend brought families to the wet playgrounds to have outdoor fun, despite hot summer temperatures. (Photo source: WLOX News) The three-day weekend brought families to the wet playgrounds to have outdoor fun, despite hot summer temperatures. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The day before the holiday, splash pads on the Coast were packed with people trying to cool off from the heat.

The three-day weekend brought families to the wet playgrounds to have outdoor fun, despite summer temperatures.

Mary Minor is visiting her granddaughter on the Coast, and brought her to the Biloxi splash pad on Saturday.

"She loves the splash pads, and so we had been to the one in Ocean Springs. She said she really liked the one at Cadet, so we came up today to give mom a break and get out of the house for a while," said Minor.

The Coast's newest splash pad in Gautier opened during the holiday weekend. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly