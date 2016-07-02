Cooper, Taylor hit homers in extra-innings loss to Barons

Garrett Cooper's three-run homer along with Tyrone Taylor's two-run blast gave the Shuckers a comfortable lead after two innings, but the Birmingham Barons bounced back to beat Biloxi 6-5 in 10 innings Saturday night.

Cooper extended his hitting streak to 10 games to put the Shuckers (3-6, 42-36) ahead 3-0 after one inning. Taylor's homer was his only hit of the ballgame in the leadoff spot for manager Mike Guerrero and it put Biloxi up by five runs.

Despite a 5-0 lead for Biloxi starter Jorge Ortega, Birmingham (5-4, 34-44) put a dent into the Shuckers lead after a three-run homer by Eudy Pina.

The Barons tied it 5-5 in the sixth when Keon Barnum's first home run of the season also drove in Trey Michalczewski. Both runs were unearned because of a fielding error by Chris McFarland.

Courtney Hawkins' RBI single in the 10th inning off Tyler Spurlin gave Birmingham the win. The loss was charged to Stephen Peterson, who was responsible for the initial runner on base.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.