Cooper, Taylor hit homers in extra-innings loss to Barons - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cooper, Taylor hit homers in extra-innings loss to Barons

Garrett Cooper's three-run homer along with Tyrone Taylor's two-run blast gave the Shuckers a comfortable lead after two innings, but the Birmingham Barons bounced back to beat Biloxi 6-5 in 10 innings Saturday night.

Cooper extended his hitting streak to 10 games to put the Shuckers (3-6, 42-36) ahead 3-0 after one inning. Taylor's homer was his only hit of the ballgame in the leadoff spot for manager Mike Guerrero and it put Biloxi up by five runs.

Despite a 5-0 lead for Biloxi starter Jorge Ortega, Birmingham (5-4, 34-44) put a dent into the Shuckers lead after a three-run homer by Eudy Pina.

The Barons tied it 5-5 in the sixth when Keon Barnum's first home run of the season also drove in Trey Michalczewski. Both runs were unearned because of a fielding error by Chris McFarland.

Courtney Hawkins' RBI single in the 10th inning off Tyler Spurlin gave Birmingham the win. The loss was charged to Stephen Peterson, who was responsible for the initial runner on base.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly