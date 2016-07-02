Pascagoula police make social media push

Upbeat posts, memes, and feel good statuses are becoming more common on the law enforcement's Facebook page. (Photo source: WLOX News)

There's a shift in social media ideology at the Pascagoula Police Department, and it's all thanks to social media.

Upbeat posts, memes, and feel good statuses are becoming more common on the law enforcement's Facebook page.

"Working here and not being an officer, I see all the hard work that our guys do. I see all the great things they do on a daily basis and I really wanted to get that out," said Jamie Redding, the department's administrative assistant.

It's all part of an initiative to build better relationships between the police officers and the community. Redding is leading the way.

"Usually you get to see them if they're arrested somebody, or giving you a ticket, or if you're a victim of a crime. Those are all negative things, so I really wanted to put all the positive things out there too," Redding said.

As a result, Redding began putting more lighthearted content on the page, and the likes began pouring in.

"It's 2016, this is our world now, the social media platform," Redding said.

The community response is largely positive. Redding also says the positive posts have helped make the department's Facebook page a great resource for fighting crime.

"The moment that we post something, people are reaching out. We're getting tips and we're able to get on it ASAP," Redding said.

Redding says that not only are they able make residents feel comfortable interacting with the police, but also get information spread quickly to find the bad guys and prevent criminal activity.

The department has now created a Twitter page, and an Instagram account.

