Former Gulfport standout qualifies for the Olympics

If Reese can win another gold medal in the Olympics, it'll be the first time in history that one woman will have won back-to-back golds. (Photo source: TrackTown USA, Twitter)

Former Gulfport and Ole Miss track star Brittney Reese officially qualified for her third Olympics on Saturday.

Reese had the best performance in the team trials Friday night, and followed with a jump of nearly 24-feet; breaking Jackie Joyner-Kersee's trial mark. It's the second best jump on the all-time U-S list, and is the best one overall in the last 12 years.

- Longest jump in the world this year

- Tied 2nd best all-time American jump@DaLJBeast is reaching for the ? pic.twitter.com/xX7OYjz1WY — TrackTown USA (@GoTrackTownUSA) July 2, 2016

The top three athletes in the women's long jump advance to Rio. Reese had the best one by far, nearly a foot farther than Tianna Bartoletta.

If Reese can win another gold medal in the Olympics, it'll be the first time in history that a woman will have won back-to-back golds.

Germany's Heike Drechsler won two of them, but they bookended the 1996 games.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.