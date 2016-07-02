Coast police step up patrols for holiday weekend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast police step up patrols for holiday weekend

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Police departments all along the coast are stepping up their patrols this holiday weekend. (Photo source: Twitter/Gulfport Police Department) Police departments all along the coast are stepping up their patrols this holiday weekend. (Photo source: Twitter/Gulfport Police Department)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Police departments all along the Gulf Coast are upping their patrol game for the holiday weekend, with extra officers on duty to make sure the Fourth of July stays safe for everyone.

Officers will be on the lookout for violations of all kinds, but especially for DUI violations.

Just over Friday night and early Saturday morning, Pascagoula Police made seven DUI arrests.

Extra officers will also be out, patrolling more than just the roadways.

"We'll have people doing extra patrols," said Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department. "We'll have closer patrols on the boat launches and things like that, trying to keep a handle on those areas. And, of course, on the beach. People shooting fireworks and stuff, it's extremely unsafe when you're shooting fireworks on the beach."

"We'll have extra patrols out the entire weekend, patrolling the roads and working the fireworks show," said Sgt. Jackie Rhodes with Biloxi Police Department.

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will also have extra units out patrolling the waterways.

Police remind anyone who plans on drinking over the holiday to stay off the roads or be sure to have a designated driver. They are also warning people not to drive while distracted and to stay off cell phones when behind the wheel.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

