Coast police step up patrols for holiday weekend

Police departments all along the coast are stepping up their patrols this holiday weekend. (Photo source: Twitter/Gulfport Police Department)

Police departments all along the Gulf Coast are upping their patrol game for the holiday weekend, with extra officers on duty to make sure the Fourth of July stays safe for everyone.

Officers will be on the lookout for violations of all kinds, but especially for DUI violations.

The Traffic Div. is conducting sobriety checkpoints. #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver pic.twitter.com/RmmyWFMmXc — Gulfport Police PIO (@GPDPolicePIO) July 2, 2016

Just over Friday night and early Saturday morning, Pascagoula Police made seven DUI arrests.

According to @pascagoulapd they arrested 7 people on DUI charges last night alone. Don't drink and drive people!! — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) July 2, 2016

Extra officers will also be out, patrolling more than just the roadways.

"We'll have people doing extra patrols," said Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department. "We'll have closer patrols on the boat launches and things like that, trying to keep a handle on those areas. And, of course, on the beach. People shooting fireworks and stuff, it's extremely unsafe when you're shooting fireworks on the beach."

"We'll have extra patrols out the entire weekend, patrolling the roads and working the fireworks show," said Sgt. Jackie Rhodes with Biloxi Police Department.

.@OpDryWater may be over, but Marine Patrol will be on heightened enforcement throughout the #4thofJuly holiday. pic.twitter.com/lvERC0cdNP — MS Marine Resources (@Mississippi_DMR) June 27, 2016

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will also have extra units out patrolling the waterways.

MS Highway Patrol out in full force. If you drink don't drive do the watermelon crawl! #4thofJulyWeekend pic.twitter.com/rI07XNIDCt — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) July 2, 2016

Police remind anyone who plans on drinking over the holiday to stay off the roads or be sure to have a designated driver. They are also warning people not to drive while distracted and to stay off cell phones when behind the wheel.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.