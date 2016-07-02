Man arrested in George Co, charged with shooting ex-girlfriend

A man was arrested Friday morning in George County and is charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who was shot early Friday morning in St. Tammany Parish, LA.

Authorities say 35-year old Jonathan Talley came home with his 3-year old son and told his parents that he had just shot Aimee Kirst, 33, of Pearl River.

Deputies rushed to check on Kirst and found her deceased inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Talley had an active restraining order against him from early 2015 when he allegedly threatened Kirst with a gun at her friend's house. That incident also caused Talley to lose custody of their young son.

Authorities say they believe the couple's 3-year old son witnessed the shooting and they are working to conduct a forensic interview of the child to determine what he saw. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting.

"We are currently working with Louisiana authorities in this investigation," said George County Sheriff Keith Havard.

Tally was arrested early Friday morning in the Lucas Road area of George County. He is currently charged with first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. He is being held in George County Regional Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana to face the charges.

"This is truly a tragedy," said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith in a press release. "This young lady unnecessarily lost her life. What is even more tragic is that her 3-year old son will now have to grow up without his mother and his father."

