Gulfport firefighters, workers rescue dog trapped in concrete pi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport firefighters, workers rescue dog trapped in concrete pipe

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
Gulfport firefighters and city workers worked throughout the early morning hours Saturday to rescue a dog from a concrete pipe. (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department) Gulfport firefighters and city workers worked throughout the early morning hours Saturday to rescue a dog from a concrete pipe. (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Fire Department and the city's public works crew worked throughout the early morning hours Saturday to rescue a trapped dog in north Gulfport.

The dog, whose name is Tiger, became trapped in a concrete culvert pipe near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Tyler Street around 9 p.m. 

"The dog's owner said he was chasing a cat when he fell into the pipe," said Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson.

Henderson, along with seven firefighters and two members of the public works crew, received the call to help Tiger around 3 a.m. Saturday. 

Tiger was about 40 feet deep inside the pipe and there was only a 12-inch clearance, which wasn't big enough for a person, said Henderson.

After multiple attempts to get Tiger out of the pipe failed, Henderson said they realized the only option was to go through the pipe itself. 

"We counted the joints in the pipe to estimate the distance, then walked off the distance on the top above the ground," said Henderson. 

The crew then dug until they reached the pipe and made observation holes. Once they were able to locate Tiger in the pipe, they used a concrete saw to cut through the culvert pipe and pull Tiger out. 

Tiger's owner was on site the entire time, assisting with the rescue, said Henderson.

After working through dawn to save Tiger, the crew finally finished up shortly after 7 a.m.

According to Henderson, Tiger's owner was taking him to the emergency vet to have him checked out, but he appeared to be okay.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.
 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    2017 was a big year for tourism in Mississippi

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:39 GMT
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)The tourism industry accounted for nearly 8% of the total revenue going into Mississippi's general fund. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

    The state just released a report on the tourism and travel industry in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, visitors spent more than 6.343 billion dollars in the state. 

    More >>

  • White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    White sheets sent to Ocean Springs city leaders

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:57:21 GMT
    City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)City leaders in Ocean Springs received packages of white sheets Monday. (Source: WLOX)

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

    City leaders in Ocean Springs started out the week with some unwelcome mail. Packages containing white sheets arrived at city hall Monday afternoon, addressed to each of the board of alderman, as well as Mayor Shea Dobson. 

    More >>

  • Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Pearlington man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of 5 year old

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:08:16 GMT
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)Curtis Wathen (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A Pearlington man will spend the next 40 years behind bars, day-for-day, after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:07:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly