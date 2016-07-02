Gulfport firefighters, workers rescue dog trapped in concrete pipe

Gulfport firefighters and city workers worked throughout the early morning hours Saturday to rescue a dog from a concrete pipe. (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)

Gulfport Fire Department and the city's public works crew worked throughout the early morning hours Saturday to rescue a trapped dog in north Gulfport.

The dog, whose name is Tiger, became trapped in a concrete culvert pipe near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Tyler Street around 9 p.m.

"The dog's owner said he was chasing a cat when he fell into the pipe," said Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson.

Henderson, along with seven firefighters and two members of the public works crew, received the call to help Tiger around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Tiger was about 40 feet deep inside the pipe and there was only a 12-inch clearance, which wasn't big enough for a person, said Henderson.

After multiple attempts to get Tiger out of the pipe failed, Henderson said they realized the only option was to go through the pipe itself.

"We counted the joints in the pipe to estimate the distance, then walked off the distance on the top above the ground," said Henderson.

The crew then dug until they reached the pipe and made observation holes. Once they were able to locate Tiger in the pipe, they used a concrete saw to cut through the culvert pipe and pull Tiger out.

Tiger's owner was on site the entire time, assisting with the rescue, said Henderson.

After working through dawn to save Tiger, the crew finally finished up shortly after 7 a.m.

According to Henderson, Tiger's owner was taking him to the emergency vet to have him checked out, but he appeared to be okay.

