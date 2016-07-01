Nottingham's two-run single in 13th gives Shuckers back-to-back wins over Barons

Jacob Nottingham had three hits, scored the game-tying run and came through with a go-ahead two-run single in the 13th inning to lift the Biloxi Shuckers to a 3-1 win over the Birmingham Barons Friday night.

The Shuckers (3-5, 42-35) trailed 1-0 going into the ninth inning, but Chris McFarland's sacrifice fly extended the game into extras.

Wei-Chung Wang avoided a tough-luck loss after striking out six and allowing one earned run on only three hits. He retired 20 of 21 Barons batters at one point.

Biloxi struggled to solve Birmingham starter Carson Fulmer, who struck out five, walked four and kept the Shuckers scoreless in seven innings.

Johnny Davis was the only other Shuckers hitter with at least two hits. McFarland, Tyrone Taylor, Brett Phillips also pitched in with one of Biloxi's nine hits.

Garrett Cooper had just one hit in six at-bats but was able to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

