Gulfport football coach Eddie Pierce hospitalized after heart attack Friday

Gulfport Athletic Director Bryan Caldwell says football head coach Eddie Pierce is recovering in a local hospital after suffering a heart attack early Friday morning.

According to Patrick Ochs at the SunHerald, Pierce's sister is in town for the July 4th weekend and drove Eddie to the hospital around 1:30 a.m.

Pierce was named interim Gulfport head coach during the 2012 season and had the interim tag removed prior to the 2013 season.

