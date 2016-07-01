Biloxi hires Devin Hill to be girls basketball coach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi hires Devin Hill to be girls basketball coach

Courtesy: WTVA-TV
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A little more than two weeks ago, Biloxi Athletic Director Tom Gladney was accepting the surprising resignation of "the best possible candidate" for the girls basketball coaching position.

Thursday night at a school board meeting, Devin Hill was announced as the replacement for Blake Jones, who decided to venture back into the business world despite being hired at Biloxi in April.

Hill has coached the last three seasons at Itawamba AHS in Fulton, which is about five hours north of Biloxi near the Alabama border. He coached the boys and girls basketball teams, including a 2014 4A girls championship that was capped off by a 42-41 win over the Bay High Lady Tigers.

