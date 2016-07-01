Ramirez hits grand slam, Shuckers offense awakens in win over Ba - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ramirez hits grand slam, Shuckers offense awakens in win over Barons

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLOX) -

Six batters for the Biloxi Shuckers had at least two hits in an 11-6 win over the Birmingham Barons Thursday night.

Birmingham (4-3, 33-44) took a 4-0 lead after two innings off former first-round pick Taylor Jungmann, who was making his Shuckers debut. The 12th overall pick in 2011 gave up four earned runs but struck out six in four innings.

After Garrett Cooper's RBI single got Biloxi (2-5, 41-35) on the board, Nick Ramirez followed with a grand slam to put the Shuckers ahead 5-4 in the third.

Ramirez, Cooper, Brett Phillips, Gabriel Noriega and Angel Ortega each had two hits, while Tyrone Taylor led the way with three base knocks and three runs scored.

Phillips also had three RBIs. Jacob Nottingham went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

All-star Tristan Archer pitched three innings of relief and earned the win, allowing one unearned run and striking out a pair for his third victory of the season.

