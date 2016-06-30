Death sentence appeal moving forward for Harrison County murder convict

In June 2015, Ambrose was convicted in the the April 2013 murder of Robert Trosclair. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The death sentence appeal for convicted murder Abdur Rahim Ambrose is moving forward.

In June of 2015, Ambrose was convicted in the the April 2013 murder of Robert Trosclair.

The state supreme court ruled Thursday that Ambrose's psychological evaluation and juror cards should be available for his lawyers to review for the appeal.

However, the court denied a request to allow Ambrose's attorney to introduce the plea statements of co-defendant Orlander Dedeaux II because the statements were not used in the first trial.

No date has been set for the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.