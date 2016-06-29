Hall notches quality start for Shuckers in loss to Barons

Adam Engel broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning with an RBI double, and Keenyn Walker added an RBI single to give the Birmingham Barons a 3-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Wednesday night.

Both runs were charged to Biloxi all-star reliever Stephen Peterson, who suffered his first loss in eight decisions.

Shuckers pitcher Brooks Hall made his third start of the season, allowing just one run on two hits in seven innings. He also struck out two in his first quality start of the season.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Jeremy Dowdy hit an RBI single to give Birmingham (4-2, 33-43) an early lead.

Biloxi (1-5, 40-35) battled back in the seventh when Johnny Davis legged out an infield RBI single with two outs.

The Shuckers have lost five of six to begin the second half of the season and will hope to get back into the win column Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

