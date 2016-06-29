Scammers targeting Singing River Electric members

Singing River Electric wants to warns its members about a phone scam that has been making the rounds.

Company spokeswoman Lorri Freeman said several reports have come in about scammers calling members and threatening to cut off electricity unless payment is made immediately.

Freeman said Singing River Electric employees do not call members to collect payment.

Some of the scammers reportedly identified themselves as employees from another utility company that was merging with Singing River Electric. This call is also a scam, according to Freeman.

Never share personal banking or checking info over the phone. SRE does not call to collect payment. #scam https://t.co/da1nczKKhS — SingingRiverElectric (@SREPA) June 29, 2016

If you get a call like this, you should hang up and call the power company. Also, never give credit card or personal information out over the phone.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.