Scammers posing as Coast Electric employees use bold tactics

Last week, Coast Electric warned its members about a scammer knocking on doors in Harrison County claiming to be a meter reader.

Monday, the power company said scammers are back at it again, and this time they are using more convincing tactics.

Company spokeswoman April Lollar said a member in Gulfport reported a scammer claiming to be a collector for the company threatened to disconnect her power. Lollar said the scammer appeared to be wearing a Coast Electric shirt when they approached the Dedeaux Rd. home.

Company officials said Coast Electric collectors will knock on doors to collect payments, but there are some precautions you should take before you hand over your money.

Lollar said employees will always be driving marked company vehicles, and they should be able to provide an ID badge and your account information upon request.

Also, the collectors will never ask to come inside your home, and they will not demand a certain form of payment. You can always pay your bill online, through the app or on the phone.

If someone suspicious tries to enter your home or property, don’t let them in, and call local authorities.

If you have any questions or concerns, call Coast Electric at 1-877-769-2372.

