Biscuits score two runs in ninth inning to take series from Shuckers

The Montgomery Biscuits celebrate after beating the Biloxi Shuckers 5-3 Sunday night. The Montgomery Biscuits celebrate after beating the Biloxi Shuckers 5-3 Sunday night.
Biscuits outfielder Jake Bauers scores the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run in the ninth inning. Biscuits outfielder Jake Bauers scores the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run in the ninth inning.
Shuckers outfielder Garrett Cooper hits a two-run single. Shuckers outfielder Garrett Cooper hits a two-run single.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Garrett Cooper, Chris McFarland and Angel Ortega each had multi-hit efforts for the Shuckers, but the Montgomery Biscuits scored two late runs to beat Biloxi 5-3 Sunday night.

Tied 3-3 in the ninth, Jake Bauers scored the go-ahead run on a safety squeeze bunt by Keon Wong. Biloxi first baseman Nick Ramirez's throw to the plate was off the mark, resulting in an error and other runners advancing to second and third.

Cade Gotta gave Montgomery (3-1, 37-37) some insurance with a sacrifice fly.

Biscuits closer Kyle Winkler recorded his third save of the season by striking out the side.

The Shuckers (1-3, 40-33) gave up three runs to the Biscuits in the third inning before powering through with a two-run single in the fifth by Cooper to come within one run.

In the sixth, Ortega's game-tying RBI single preceded an 8-3 double play to end the inning. Johnny Davis hit a fly ball to medium-deep center field, where Picayune's Braxton Lee caught it and threw out McFarland trying to score the go-ahead run.

Biscuits reliever Jordan Harrison earned his first win of the season after retiring all three batters he faced. He has allowed just one earned run in 11 1/3 innings (0.79 ERA) since joining Montgomery.

Biloxi starter Jorge Ortega's quality start -- seven innings, three earned runs on four hits -- kept the Shuckers in the game.

Tristan Archer took the loss, but both of the runs he allowed in the ninth were unearned.

The series finale is set for Monday at 7:10 p.m.

