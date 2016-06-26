Osprey rehabilitation continues at WCRC

Staff say the bird will be released near the area where it was found. (Photo source: WLOX News)

It was found sitting in the grass behind the WLOX TV station in Biloxi a week ago, but now a young osprey is recovering at the Wildlife Care and Rescue Center in Biloxi.

Video shared on the WCRC Facebook page shows the osprey fledgling chowing down on white trout that was donated to the group.

While the circumstances behind what led the bird to fall are still unknown, WCRC staff says once it is up to weight and appears ready, it will be released in the area of the WLOX building.

