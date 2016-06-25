Wang's career-high nine strikeouts leads Shuckers past Biscuits - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wang's career-high nine strikeouts leads Shuckers past Biscuits

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Two weeks after giving up a season-high eight earned runs against the Montgomery Biscuits, Wei-Chung Wang responded with a career-high nine strikeouts against the same team in the Biloxi Shuckers' 5-1 win Saturday night.

Biloxi (1-2, 40-31) scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Chris McFarland.

The Shuckers struck for three more runs in the fifth on a two-run double by Brett Phillips and an RBI single by Garrett Cooper.

Wang got into a slight jam in the sixth, but worked out of a jam with runners on second and third. The Taiwan native gave up no earned runs on two hits in 6 and two-thirds innings.

Mike Marjama hit an RBI single in the eighth to give Montgomery (2-1, 36-37) its only run, but Biloxi got the four-run lead right back with McFarland's second sacrifice fly.

Tyler Spurlin pitched 2 and a third innings of relief for Biloxi, giving up one run on two hits.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

