Crowd gathers to commemorate Biloxi wade-ins - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crowd gathers to commemorate Biloxi wade-ins

More than a dozen people gathered on Saturday to commemorate the protest. (Photo source: WLOX News) More than a dozen people gathered on Saturday to commemorate the protest. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

People gathered at the Biloxi Beach Seawall Civil Right Historical marker to pay tribute to the Biloxi wade-ins during the civil rights era.

Organizers read the names of those who participated in the 1959, 1960, and 1963 protests, where African Americans congregated on the segregated beach.

"This was our Petiss Bridge, the Biloxi Beach. Instead of a sit-in at a lunch counter, what my father and others did was a wade-in," said Dr. Gilbert Mason, Jr. "The model was used around the country from that point wherever there were public beaches."

The event was organized by the Steps coalition. 

