First day of Scrapin' the Coast draws crowd

The low-riders are the main attraction, the event features various types of vehicles. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Day one of Scrapin' the Coast saw thousands of car enthusiasts from all over converge at the Coast Coliseum.

Even 90 degree weather didn't stop people from coming out to enjoy the exhaust.

"I'm just having a good time enjoying all the festivities, and the nice cars and the low riders," said Biloxi native Terry Haynes.

Many spectators showed up for one for one thing.

"I like the low-riders because it's more smooth, low key. You know, ease in and ease out," said Haynes.

Low-riders, also known as "scrapers", are the main attraction of the show.

"Some of them do get scraped up. They want to do that, but we don't do that. We have too much money in them," said Robert Meza from Alvin, Texas.

Owning a custom car like Meza's isn't cheap.

"If someone was to come with something like this from start to finish, about 100 grand," Meza said as he gestured toward a dark brown, fully converted 1972 Chevy Blazer.

But, the event isn't just low-riders. Scrapin' has a little something for everyone including monster trucks, antiques, and motorcycles.

