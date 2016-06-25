Boating crash kills 19-year-old

The coroner says Mauffray died of traumatic injuries. (Photo source: Facebook)

Officials are investigating a fatal boating accident in Hancock County that claimed the life of a South Mississippi teen.

According Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk, Vanessa Mauffray, 19, was killed when a boat struck the boat that she was on Saturday morning.

Melissa Scallan with the Department of Marine Resources says the accident happened around 11:00 a.m. in Bayou Caddy.

Mauffray died from traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

The Department of Marine Resources is investigating the incident.

