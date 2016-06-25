Biloxi Islamic Center opens doors for annual giveaway

The Biloxi Islamic Center gave back to the community on Saturday, hosting its annual Sabree Rashid Food and Clothing Giveaway.

Jeans, t-shirts and sneakers were just a few of the many items available for children and adults. Anyone from the community was welcome, and there was no cost for any of the items.



Members of the center have been donating goods for the event for months. Religious Leader Tariq Abdul-Mumim says it's all about carrying out faith.



"This is our fasting month, and during this month we are very, very particular and mindful in the tradition of our prophet Muhammad who received the revelation of the Koran. He was extra kind and more giving during this time period, and so we're following that tradition," said Abdul-Mumim.



Leaders say around 50 people are typically served at the annual event.

