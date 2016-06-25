Mississippi Federation of Republican Women hosts district confer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Federation of Republican Women hosts district conference

Keynote speaker Karen Watson says people need to understand the principles behind the party, and get behind the nominee. (Photo source: WLOX News) Keynote speaker Karen Watson says people need to understand the principles behind the party, and get behind the nominee. (Photo source: WLOX News)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

The University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus was painted red on Saturday for the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women's fourth district conference. 

Ladies gathered to discuss the upcoming election, as well as the state of the party. The event featured workshops and networking opportunities. 

Guest speakers included Congressman Steven Palazzo, Mississippi GOP Chairman Joe Nosef, and Mississippi's first lady Deborah Bryant.

"You know, 2016 is really going to be probably one of the most important election years in my whole lifetime. So we've gotta get out there, we've gotta vote," said Karen Watson, keynote speaker. "People have to understand what this party is about, the Republican party, the principles of this party. We [have to] get behind our nominee. We [have to] get behind everybody that's on our side of the ticket, and make sure they win their election. It's gonna take a lot of work."

Additionally, each Republican club was asked to bring a children's book to be signed by first lady Deborah Bryant and be donated to school libraries throughout the state.

