Boat fire reported off coast near Henderson Point

A boat fire has been put out after multiple agencies responded Saturday afternoon.

The boat caught fire about a mile off the Pass Christian coast near Henderson Point.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Pass Christian and Harrison County fire services, the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Marine Resources.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 11 people were on the boat when the fire started, and everyone is accounted for with no injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire or how much damage was done.

WLOX is following this developing story.

