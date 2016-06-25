Pass Night Out gives community chance to meet city's first responders

Pass Christian Police Department recently renovated an older model Dodge Ram and made it the city's new D.A.R.E. truck. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Pass Christian Police Department showed off its new cruiser during the Pass Night Out for Public Safety on Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pass Christian Fire Department had an antique fire truck on display during the Pass Night Out with Public Safety event Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Friday night was all about letting the community get a firsthand look at what law enforcement and first responders do on a daily basis in Pass Christian.

The Pass Night Out for Public Safety gave residents the opportunity to meet meet some of the city's finest during a community-wide event, which was organized by Pass Christian Police Department.

It also gave the public a chance to see the city's two newest police vehicles -- a Dodge Charger and an older model Dodge Ram.

The Dodge Ram, which is the department's new D.A.R.E. truck, was recently made over with $18,000 worth of donated equipment and upgrades, including a 200-watt audio system.

Children were allowed to explore the new police vehicles, climbing in them and testing out the lights and sirens.

The city's fire department also had a fire truck there for kids to explore and another antique fire truck on display. Firefighters performed a vehicle extraction demonstration, as well.

The police's K-9 unit showed off their skills, as well, with demonstrations on how the canines can sniff out drugs and stop bad guys.

Officers say this is also a way to hear any concerns from the public in a non-emergency environment.

"It's good for the community to see the face behind the badge," said Pass Christian Police Officer David Spence. "This is their way to see us outside of the patrol car."

Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said he hopes to create public interest between the community and its first responders by bringing them closer together.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.