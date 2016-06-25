Biscuits hold off Shuckers after two teams combine for 12 runs in first inning

Biscuits outfielder Braxton Lee takes off his batting gloves after hitting a two-run single against the Shuckers.

Neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning in the Montgomery Biscuits' 10-9 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Friday night.

After giving up a leadoff walk, Javi Salas got some help when former Picayune, PRCC and Ole Miss standout Braxton Lee was caught stealing right before a groundout by Mike Marjama.

But even with two outs, Salas couldn't find the strike zone, walking three additional batters and hitting another.

Gage Smith entered in relief with the Shuckers down 1-0 and the bases loaded, but proceeded to give up a walk, hit by pitch and another free pass to put the Biscuits up 4-0.

Lee, who featured a .180 batting average entering the game, smacked a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-0, but the top of the first inning ended on the same play when Jake DePew was caught in a rundown.

Lee had two hits in four at-bats to go along with two walks.

Salas was charged with four earned runs on four walks and no hits, but was off the hook because Biloxi (0-2, 39-32) responded with their own six-run first inning.

Taylor Guerrieri also lasted just two-thirds of an inning, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks. The first of two homers he allowed was a three-run blast to Brett Phillips.

After hitting an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-4, Tyrone Taylor was caught stealing second base. On the ensuing pitch, Nick Ramirez crushed his seventh home run to right field that would've tied the game if Taylor wasn't thrown out.

Regardless, Angel Ortega knotted it up 6-6 with his own RBI double to cap off a 47-minute first inning.

The Biscuits (2-0, 36-36) added two runs in the second and third innings with a two-run homer by Jake Bauers, an RBI single by Lee and an RBI double by Marjama.

Taylor, who had three RBIs, added another run when he laid down a sac bunt to allow Phillips to score the team's seventh run. Taylor then followed Ramirez's second home run of the game in the fifth with his own four-bagger in the bottom of the seventh.

Smith took the loss for Biloxi, while Brooks Hall allowed two runs in four innings of relief. Stephen Peterson struck out two in two innings of scoreless relief, and Stephen Kohlscheen retired all three batters he faced.

The Shuckers and Biscuits will continue the series Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

