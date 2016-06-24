Expect slow-moving traffic during Scrapin' the Coast this weekend

This year’s event is expected to draw at least 3,000 lowrider cars and trucks to the coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

Scrapin’ the Coast kicked off Friday, and the traffic impact can already be felt on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi.

This year’s event is expected to draw at least 3,000 low rider cars and trucks to the coast, and that means traffic congestion on roads near the beach through the weekend

“We are excited for this year’s event and are expecting to break last year’s registration record,” event organizer Greg Miller said.

Electronic billboards and barricades are already in position to help with traffic control.

“The biggest advice we have for people is to be patient, be courteous. Give yourself plenty of time. Watch out for pedestrians. Remember that you can use alternate routes, including I-10, Irish Hill, Popp’s Ferry Rd. and even the new Lorraine Rd. Bridge if you need to,” said Capt. Steve Patterson, who is police commander for the event.

City leaders are asking participants to be respectful of traffic ordinances and speed limits during the event.

“We want families to come out and enjoy the festivities,” said Miller.

Biloxi police are also asking participants and spectators to help control another major problem during the celebration; litter.

“We always get groups of people along Hwy. 90 watching the parade of vehicles,” Patterson said. “What we’re asking people to do is please pick up after themselves. If people could do that, it would be great.”

