Shuckers break up no-hitter in 9th in loss to Biscuits - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers break up no-hitter in 9th in loss to Biscuits

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Brett Phillips' single in the ninth inning ended a combined no-hitter from Hunter Wood and Ryne Stanek, but the Montgomery Biscuits held on for a 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night.

Trailing 3-0 in the ninth but with the bases loaded and nobody out, Garrett Cooper hit a two-run single to ignite a rally for the Shuckers, but Kyle Winkler retired all three batters he faced in relief to keep the tying run from scoring.

Biloxi (0-1, 39-31) gave up two runs in the third on a sacrifice fly by Mike Marjama and an RBI single from Willy Adames. Montgomery (1-0, 35-36) then added another run in the fourth on a solo homer by Patrick Leonard, who has hit three of his four homers this season against the Shuckers.

Adrian Houser took the loss for Biloxi, giving up three earned runs on five hits in four innings.

Shuckers relievers Tristan Archer, Tyler Spurlin and Stephen Kohlscheen combined for five shutout innings and just two hits allowed.

Former Major League player Darryl Strawberry is scheduled to throw out the first pitch Friday night at MGM Park prior to the 7:10 p.m. game between the Shuckers and Biscuits.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly