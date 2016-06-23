Shuckers break up no-hitter in 9th in loss to Biscuits

Brett Phillips' single in the ninth inning ended a combined no-hitter from Hunter Wood and Ryne Stanek, but the Montgomery Biscuits held on for a 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night.

Trailing 3-0 in the ninth but with the bases loaded and nobody out, Garrett Cooper hit a two-run single to ignite a rally for the Shuckers, but Kyle Winkler retired all three batters he faced in relief to keep the tying run from scoring.

Biloxi (0-1, 39-31) gave up two runs in the third on a sacrifice fly by Mike Marjama and an RBI single from Willy Adames. Montgomery (1-0, 35-36) then added another run in the fourth on a solo homer by Patrick Leonard, who has hit three of his four homers this season against the Shuckers.

Adrian Houser took the loss for Biloxi, giving up three earned runs on five hits in four innings.

Shuckers relievers Tristan Archer, Tyler Spurlin and Stephen Kohlscheen combined for five shutout innings and just two hits allowed.

Former Major League player Darryl Strawberry is scheduled to throw out the first pitch Friday night at MGM Park prior to the 7:10 p.m. game between the Shuckers and Biscuits.

