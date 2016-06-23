Biloxi student reunited with Air Force dad

Hasani, who had a hard time adjusting to his dad leaving, was all smiles at the reunion. (Photo source: Facebook)

For any child, being separated from a parent can be a tough thing to deal with. For children of the men and women serving the United States, the burden is an even greater one to bear.

When 10-year-old Hasani Washington's dad was stationed at the Osan Air Base in Korea back in February, he had a hard time adjusting.

"My husband, Antonio Washington, is a Master Sgt. in the Air Force and is currently stationed in Osan Korea. The move was very difficult for my entire family, but especially difficult for my son Hasani," said Hasani's mother, Tamarro. "My children and I remained in Biloxi so that my daughter, who will be a senior this upcoming school year at Biloxi High School, could graduate.

But, all of that changed June 23 when Hasani was reunited with his hero.

Late Thursday evening, the Washington family arrived at the Seoul International Airport. Tamarro captured a video of the sweet reunion, which was full of smiles and tears of joy.

The 10-year-old is headed to Biloxi Jr. High in the fall.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.