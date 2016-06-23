Shuckers, Brewers extend contract agreement through 2020

The Milwaukee Brewers will continue to develop their prospects at the Double-A level in Biloxi for at least the next four years.

The Shuckers announced today that they have agreed to a two-year player development contract extension with their parent club.

"We are extremely proud to announce the continuation of this partnership between the Brewers and Shuckers," Shuckers President Ken Young said in a press release. "We have developed a great relationship with the Brewers over the past two years and the impact of the players and coaches on the field and in the community has been tremendous.”

Milwaukee has partnered with the Southern League franchise since 1999. The Huntsville Stars were affiliated with the Brewers for 16 seasons before continuing the relationship in Biloxi in time for the 2015 season.

So far, seven players who have suited up for the Biloxi Shuckers in a full-time capacity have made their Major League debuts with the Brewers: Yadiel Rivera, Michael Reed, Tyler Wagner, Jorge Lopez, Yhonathan Barrios, Adrian Houser and Jacob Barnes.

