Rain holds out for memorable Father's Day

The rain held out and opened up the day for some quality family time on Father's Day in South Mississippi.

In Jones Park, families beat the heat on the splash pad and monkeyed around on the jungle gym.



"Family, and it's always meant family. Ever since I was a kid with my dad it's always meant family, and spending time with our family," said one park goer.



Two of WLOX's very own first-time parents were able to get in on the Father's Day action.



Just three weeks into the job, weekend news anchor Caray Grace and her husband Greg are already professionals.



"It's been the best experience of my life. Staying up late, getting up early, changing diapers," said Greg. "It's been a little bit challenging because it's new for me, but overall it's been a really rewarding experience."



Although baby Gigi is too young to leave the house, Greg says he had a wonderful day.



"When people were texting me and just telling me Happy Father's Day today, it really meant more than happy birthday or any other holiday that anyone has ever greeted me with," added Greg.



Over in Vancleave, anchor Christina Garcia's husband Lee and their son Bayou were also enjoying their day.



"It's everything that I've certainly hoped for. I've been very blessed to have a well-mannered child that just smiles all day long and just makes noise when he's sleeping or pooing," said Lee.

The first-time dads say they had a day to remember.

