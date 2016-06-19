Pensacola clinches first-half playoff spot after Shuckers split in Jacksonville

The Biloxi Shuckers will have to wait a while in order to earn the South Division's second playoff spot.

Biloxi (39-30) split a doubleheader with the Jacksonville Suns Sunday, with both games ending in 2-1 finals. Jorge Ortega earned his first win in seven decisions in the nightcap, while Brandon Woodruff took the loss in the first game.

The Shuckers combined for 10 hits in the two games, including Tyrone Taylor's RBI single for Biloxi's only run in game one. Taylor's RBI double in game two preceded Ortega's RBI single.

Three days off are up next for most players in the Southern League, while some will make their way to the home of the Mississippi Braves for the Southern League All-Star Game Tuesday at 7 p.m. Biloxi will be represented by Brett Phillips, Garrett Cooper, Jacob Nottingham, Tristan Archer and Stephen Peterson.

Josh Hader and Kyle Wren were initially named to the South roster, but both players have been promoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

