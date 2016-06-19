USA Today calls MS Gulf Coast "jackpot" for travelers

A recent story published in USA Today hails the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the revitalization it has undergone since Hurricane Katrina swept through nearly 11 years ago, destroying much of South Mississippi.

The article, which was published on Friday, compares the Magnolia State with Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida, saying that "no area has seen a resurgence quite like the Mississippi's Gulf Coast."

The story goes on to detail different cities on the coast, highlighting attractions that are both historical, such as Beauvoir, and those that have been recently built, like the Biloxi Shuckers and MGM Park. The many amenities offered at the coast's casinos is also discussed, as well as the various family and cultural activities that are available for those not wanting to gamble.

Other major attractions that are featured in the article are the new Pascagoula Audubon Center, the NASA Stennis Space Center and Infinity Science Center.

