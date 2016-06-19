Heavy rains cause flooding on Hwy. 90

Some drivers chose to make their way down Hwy. 90, despite the flooded roadway. (Photo source: WLOX)

Morning showers along the Gulf Coast left some roadways covered in water on Sunday, including one of the most traveled roads in South Mississippi.

Saltwater mixed with rainwater to cover Highway 90 near the Long Beach/Gulfport city limits, making the south part of the road look more like a lake than a beachfront highway.

The flooded area stretched on the eastbound side of the highway, which sits much lower than the westbound lane, from Woodward Avenue in Gulfport to Broad Avenue in Long Beach.

Even though the water was so deep in some areas that the road could not be seen, some drivers still made the decision to navigate their way through it. While most made it across the flooded area safely, a few vehicles were stranded on the side of the beach. Many others chose to turn around and find a different way to get to their destinations.

According to both Long Beach and Gulfport police departments, there have been no major incidents related to the flooding, but anyone passing through the area should use caution and expect some delays.

However, authorities agree that, while the flooding on the highway may not be significant enough to be life-threatening, it can be dangerous for your vehicle. Drivers are advised to turn around or find an alternate route if they come across a roadway covered in water.

