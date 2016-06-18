After postponement, Shuckers must win twice Sunday to keep first-half title chances alive

The game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Jacksonville Suns Saturday was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning Sunday at noon.

Because the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (40-29) won twice against the Mobile BayBears Saturday, Biloxi must not only win both games against Jacksonville Sunday, but also have Pensacola lose to Mobile in order to clinch the South Division's first-half championship.

The Shuckers (38-29) will feature Jorge Ortega on the mound in the first game against the Suns, while Wei-Chung Wang gets the ball in game two. Ortega is winless in six decisions with a 4.52 ERA so far, while Wang is 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA.

