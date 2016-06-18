Pascagoula Hall of Fame class of 2016 inducted Saturday

In Jackson County, 15 specific names will forever be a part of Pascagoula history after Saturday.

The 2016 Pascagoula Hall of fame class is the second group to be inducted following last year's inaugural bunch of 20.

Sarah Thomas has been the most popular name over the last year or so, becoming the first full-time female official in the NFL.

"I haven't thought about [being a Hall of Famer] that way," Thomas said. "We're just blessed to have a great athletic program at Pascagoula High School."

Johnny Woitt was a four-sport athlete at Pascagoula before graduating in 1964. After playing football at Mississippi State, he returned to the coast to coach Pascagoula from 1974 until 1980, including a Big 8 state championship.

"I lettered two years in baseball, football, baseball and track and enjoyed all my coaches who taught me about life," Woitt said. "I love being here at Pascagoula. Coming back to coach and win the Big 8 state championship was fantastic, too."

Here's the complete list of the Class of 2016:

Edward King (1953 Carver HS) Former CHS three-sport in basketball, football and track from 1950-19534; played running back in football and led the team in rushing; played forward and guard in basketball and ran the sprints in track; played football at Coahoma Jr. College; worked at the Chronicle Star/Mississippi Press for 45 years.

Clyde Bosarge (1955 PHS) Former Pascagoula offensive and defensive lineman from 1950-54; became a starter in the 8th grade; selected All-big 8 football in 1952, 1953 & 1954; received a scholarship to Oklahoma which at the time was the nation's foremost college football program; after freshman season transferred and played one season at Perkinston Jr. College; considered by many long-time PHS football followers to be the best lineman ever to play at Pascagoula.

Earneice Price Sylvester (1954 CHS) Former Carver High School basketball player from 1951-1954; played forward and led team in scoring and rebounding in both junior and senior years; played basketball Tougaloo College; caught for over 20 years in the Moss Point School District.

Steve Bowman (1962 PHS) Former Pascagoula High School two-sport athlete in baseball and football from 1959-1962; played running back in football and selected All-Big 8 football in 1961; helped lead the PHS football team to the Shrimp Bowl in 1961; helped lead the PHS baseball team to District Titles in 1961 & 1962; played running back at Alabama and helped lead Alabama to two SEC Championships and two National Championships in 1964 & 1965; led the SEC in rushing yards in 1965; selected All SEC in 1964 & 1965; drafted by the New York Giants.

Mike Noblitt (1963 PHS) Former Pascagoula High School basketball player from 1961-1963; played guard at Perkinston Jr. College and helped lead Perkinston to a Mississippi Junior College state championship; played at Mississippi College and led team in scoring his senior season; served as head basketball coach at several Mississippi high schools, winning numerous district titles and playing in the overall state tournament.

Johnny Woitt (1964 PHS) Former Pascagoula High School four-sport athlete in baseball, basketball, football and track from 1961-1964; played both running back and defensive back in football and selected Honorable Mention All-Big 8 football in 1963; played defensive back at Mississippi State from 1965-1967; played two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers; entered the coaching profession and served as head coach at Pascagoula from 1974-1980, compiling a record of 44-27; 1976 PHS football team captured the Big 8 State Championship with a 12-0 record; later coached at Magee High School and Fort Walton Beach High School.

Donnie Davis (1967 PHS) Former Pascagoula three-sport Letterman in baseball, basketball and football from 1964-1967; played in the outfield for three years and helped lead the 1967 PHS baseball team to the Class AA State Championship, played offensive end and punter in football; still holds record from some of the longest punts in PHS history; selected All-Big 8 football in 1966; played baseball at Mississippi State from 1969-1971; helped lead MSU to the college World Series with a .371 batting average; entered the coaching profession and served as head baseball coach at PHS. He led the 1983 Panthers baseball team to the Class 5A State Championship; later coached high school athletics in Texas.

James Marsalis (1964 CHS) Former Carver High School offensive/defensive back from 1960-1963; helped lead CHS to winning seasons from 1961-1963; played defensive back at Tennessee State from 1966-1968; selected All-SWAC in 1967 & 1968; in 1969 joined the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL and won the American Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award; helped lead the Chiefs to the NFL Championship with a Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings; played nine years in the NFL with Kansas City and the New Orleans Saints.

Norris Thomas (1972 PHS) Former Pascagoula High School player from 1970-1971; played defensive back; selected honorable mention All-Big 8 football; played football at Southern Miss; played for the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Bucs of the NFL; inducted into the USM Athletic Hall of Fame.

Johnny Olsen (1977 PHS) Former Pascagoula two sport athlete in baseball and football; played outfield in baseball and helped lead the PCs baseball team to two District Titles; played defensive back in football; helped lead the 1976 PHS football team to a 12-0 record and the Big 8 State Championship; played baseball at Perkinston Jr. College and was selected All-State and All-America Junior College; played baseball at Tulane and was selected All-Metro Conference; entered the coaching profession and served as head baseball coach at PHS for 27 years; compiled over 500 wins at PHS and led the 1996 PHS baseball team to the 1996 Class 5A State Championship.

Barry Barganier (1977 PHS) Former Pascagoula High School basketball player from 1975-1977; played forward and was a three-year stater who averaged 24 pp. junior year and 20 ppg. senior year; helped lead the 1977 PHS basketball team to the District Title and to the State Finals; played basketball at Perkinston Jr. College; played basketball at Southern Arkansas University.

Richard Harvey (1985 PHS) Former Pascagoula two-sport player in basketball and football from 1982-1985; played linebacker and selected All-District and All-State football; selected to play in Mississippi High School All-Star Game; played forward in basketball and selected player of week numerous times over three seasons; played linebacker at Tulane from 1984-1987 and was the Green Wave leading tackler for three seasons; played in the Blue-Gray Bowl Game and selected Defensive Player of the Game; played for the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers; played in Super Bowl XXV with Buffalo Bills.

Kez McCorvey (1990 PHS) Former Pascagoula High School player from 1987-1989; played wide receiver and was selected All-District and selected to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game; played football at Florida State from 1990-1993 and was a year-year starter; helped lead FSU to three ACC championships and one National Championship; selected All-ACC in 1992 & 1993 and All America in 1993; selected to play in the Senior Bowl; inducted into the FSU Athletic Hall of Fame; played for the Detroit Lions of the NFL, the Rheine Fire of NFL Europe and the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL; selected CFL All-Star in 2000; entered coaching profession and has coached at the high school, collegiate and professional level.

Sarah Bailey Thomas (1991 PHS) Former two-sport athlete in basketball and softball from 1987-1991; played forward and was a three-year starter in basketball; averaged 18 ppg. and 10 rpg. in senior year and was selected All-Division; was the first female athlete in Mississippi to play softball in the 8th grade and was a five-year starter in softball; selected as Unites States Marine Corp Outstanding Mississippi Female Athlete; played basketball at the University of Mobile; career totals at Mobile were 779 points scored. 411 rebounds, 108 assists and 192 steals; began officiating high school football games in 1996 and on the college level with Conference USA in 2007; was chosen to officiate games in the NFL in 2015.

Tregnel (Treg) Thomas (1996 PHS) Former Pascagoula running back from 1993-1995; rushed for a career total of 3,520 yards on 493 yards and scored 29 touchdowns; rushed for 100 yards or more in 15 games including one 300 yard game and seven games of 200 yards or more; played football at Delta State University from 1996-1999; was selected All-America as a freshman; Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year and won the Charley Conerly Trophy for the Top College Football Player in Mississippi; selected All-GSC in 1996-1997; holds numerous DSU rushing and scoring records.

