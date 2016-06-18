Osprey fledgling rescued after fall from nest

It's about the time of year when young Ospreys leave the nest, and spread their wings to fly. But for one young fledgling, that time wasn't quite yet.

The young bird was found behind the WLOX News Station Saturday afternoon.

Darlena Stratton from Wildlife Care and Rescue Center says the bird likely thought he was ready to fly, but simply glided down from the nest, and couldn't get back up.

"He looks a little underweight and we're going to get him some x-rays done on his wings; his wings are drooping," said Stratton. "Then we're going to go get him some groceries and see if we can get him rehabilitated."

The bird was taken in for treatment and will be returned to the area of his nest after rehabilitation. Stratton says it's unclear if the bird sustained any injuries.

If you'd like to check on his progress, visit Wildlife Care and Rescue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSWCRC/

