Police, family desperate for leads in 2015 murder case

On June 18, 2015, 23-year-old Shelby Luciano was found dead in a ditch.

Investigators say Luciano was walking north on Waveland Ave. when she was suddenly struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. Although Waveland PD has followed nearly100 leads and inspecting more than 50 vehicles, they still don't know who killed her.

"I'd like to plead to the person or persons that are aware of exactly what took place that night to my daughter to please come forward, please," said Rose Foss, Shelby's mother.

Although a year has passed for the grieving mother, the pain is just as strong.

"It's difficult enough to experience this loss in such a tragic way, but what makes it worse is not knowing what we desperately need to know," noted Foss.

There have been several rumors swirling around Shelby's death; including one seemingly suspicious circumstance. Just several months after she was killed, Luciano's boyfriend Jason Duffy was murdered.

Duffy was often suggested as Luciano's murderer, but police ruled him out completely.

"I want to assure everybody that we looked into Jason fully. We looked at records. We know what was happening days before, to days after, Shelby's death. He was eliminated as a suspect early on. We don't see any connection between what happened to Jason and what happened to Shelby, and we're asking now that the focus come to Shelby," said Police Chief David Allen.

Allen says any information, no matter how small, could help crack the case.

"Anyone who may have been going through there, anyone who may know someone who may have had damage to the front passenger side of their vehicle, that's where the damage happened, especially anything that may have broken a headlight on that side of the vehicle," Allen added, "Any detail....a quick phone call to our station, or an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers might be that one little detail that we've been looking for."

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Shelby's murder.

