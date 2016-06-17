Cooper's three-run double puts Shuckers back into tie for first in South Division

Nick Ramirez hit his sixth home run of the year, and Garrett Cooper's bases-clearing double in the eighth inning stood as the game-winning hit in the Biloxi Shuckers' 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Suns Friday night.

Biloxi (38-29) moves back into a tie for first place in the Southern League's South Division with two games left in the first half. Mobile and Pensacola were tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, but the game has been suspended and will be completed as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

Shuckers starting pitcher Tristan Archer, who was named a Southern League All-Star earlier in the day, struck out five in three innings in his first start at the Double-A level.

Jacksonville's only run came against Javi Salas, who also pitched three innings.

Brett Lee, Gage Smith and Daniel Tillman combined to keep the Suns off the board after that. Smith earned his first win of the year, while Tillman tallied his sixth save of the season.

Tillman lowered his season ERA to 0.46 and hasn't allowed a run since his first appearance this season on April 8.

