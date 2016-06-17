Road closure: Irish Hill Dr. in Biloxi

A traffic alert for drivers who use Irish Hill Dr. in Biloxi. That road will be closed until Tuesday from St. Charles Street to St. George Street so Center Point Energy crews can install a new gas line.

Once that work is finished, the road will then be closed from Jefferson Davis, to St. George Street, Wednesday through Saturday, June 25.

Detours will be marked for this work.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.