Shelby Luciano hit-and-run death still a mystery one year later

It has been one year since Shelby Luciano’s body was found in a ditch on Waveland Ave., the victim of a tragic hit-and-run.

Police Chief David Allen said investigators have followed close to 100 leads and inspected more than 50 vehicles in the area, but who hit and killed Luciano remains a mystery.

“There have been many rumors of her being beaten elsewhere and then ‘dumped’ there, but her injuries, cell phone records and cell tower records don’t support those theories,” said Allen.

One theory that has come up often during the investigation, according to Allen, is that Luciano’s boyfriend killed her. Allen said investigators eliminated Jason Duffy as a suspect early in the investigation. Duffy was shot in the head several times at his home on Nov. 29, 2015.

After sifting through the evidence, police believe Luciano was hit just after 1 a.m. on June 18, 2015. Evidence collected at the scene suggests the suspect vehicle would have damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, and possible damage to other parts of the passenger side.

Allen said the person who was driving when the fatal accident happened may not even be from this area, and it is possible that person drove away from the area and repaired the damage to their vehicle.

“We believe that someone out there knows who hit Shelby, and it’s time to bring peace to her and closure to her family and friends,” said Allen.

If you have any information about this year-old case, please contact Waveland police at 228-467-3669 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.