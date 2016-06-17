Driver escapes burning car on I-10

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 in Jackson County slowed to a crawl Friday morning after a car burst into flames near the 74 mile marker.

Chase Elkins, spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said the driver of a Toyota Corolla pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate after the car started smoking.

Just moments later, the car was engulfed in flames, but not before the driver was able to safely escape.

Elkins said the right eastbound lane was closed for a short time while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The fire is now out and all lanes of the interstate have reopened.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.