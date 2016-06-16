Shuckers drop to a half-game behind Pensacola in South Division race

Adrian Houser had his third quality start in his last four outings, but the Biloxi Shuckers lost for a second straight night to the Jacksonville Suns 3-1 on Thursday.

Houser gave up two earned runs in six innings, but Biloxi's only run came in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Garrett Cooper, who had three hits to raise his batting average to .324.

Despite the loss, the Shuckers (37-29) are only a half-game behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (38-29), who split a doubleheader with the Mobile BayBears.

Three games remain until the Southern League's All-Star break. Whoever is in first place in the South Division at that time will earn a playoff berth.

