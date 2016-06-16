Vieux Marche vigil remembers lives lost in Orlando massacre - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vieux Marche vigil remembers lives lost in Orlando massacre

Nearly 100 people gathered outside of Club Veaux and the Sandbar to pay their respects to the 49 victims of Sunday's massacre.  (Photo source: WLOX) Nearly 100 people gathered outside of Club Veaux and the Sandbar to pay their respects to the 49 victims of Sunday's massacre.  (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It was a solemn night in the Vieux Marche in Biloxi as South Mississippians gathered for a candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL. Nearly 100 people gathered outside of Club Veaux and the Sandbar to pay their respects to the 49 victims of Sunday's massacre. 

The night began with an open mic where people could speak their mind about the tragedy. Then, live entertainment sang tributes to the victims, followed by a moment of silence and a release of 49 balloons for each of the lives lost.

"I think it's definitely a lot of mixed emotions," said Sadie Lott, who attended the event. "Very bittersweet. The reality of it is that we lost 49 lives and countless more injured, but we're still here and we're still together, and it's nice to see all these people come together. " 

The night ended with a slideshow of the victims matching a face to each name. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

