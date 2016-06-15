Phillips hits ninth homer of the year in Shuckers' loss to Suns

Nate Orf and Brett Phillips both had multi-hit efforts, but the Biloxi Shuckers lost the series opener with the Jacksonville Suns 8-4 Wednesday night.

Biloxi (37-28) stays tied atop the South Division after Pensacola (37-28) also lost Wednesday -- 2-0 to the Mobile BayBears.

Shuckers starter Brandon Woodruff lasted just one-third of an inning. He was pulled after allowing three earned runs on three hits and walking two.

Brooks Hall pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing four earned runs before handing the ball off to Gage Smith (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R).

Jacob Nottingham hit a sacrifice fly to put the Shuckers ahead in the first, but the Suns responded with seven straight runs ranging from the first through the fourth innings.

Phillips' ninth home run of the year was a three-run blast to bring Biloxi within 7-4 in the fifth, but Jacksonville tacked on another insurance run in the sixth.

If the Shuckers and Wahoos are still tied at the end of their respective series, Pensacola would earn the playoff berth because of their better record within the division.

